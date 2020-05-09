Margery Lordi
Margery Lordi

Margery Lordi (nee Lewis) passed into eternal rest on May 7, 2020, at the age of 96. She is survived by her daughters Margery (husband Jerry Brunello) and Elizabeth (husband Michael Jamiolkowski); grandchildren Jeffrey Brunello, Daniel Brunello, Stephanie Munda, and Gregory Jamiolkowski; great-grandchildren Oliver, Zachary, Vivienne, Benjamin, Camille, and Hugo; her sister Vera and many nieces and nephews in the United States and England.

Margery was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony.

Margery was born in Blaengwnfi, Wales, to Ivor and Esther Lewis. She And her sisters Phyllis and Vera were raised in England. During WWII, she met the love of her life, an American soldier named Andy, at a local dance. They were married in August of 1945. Marge came to the U.S. in 1946 as an English war-bride. She soon became an American citizen. Her outgoing personality and desire to serve the public put Marge into many leadership positions: PTA president at Summer Place School in Newark, member of the North Newark Community Council, president of the Rosary Society at St. Peter's Church in Belleville, President of the Friends of the Belleville Library, President of the Belleville Chapter of the AARP, and Trustee of the Belleville Public Library.

Marge managed the cafeteria at Wallace & Tiernan/Pennwalt in Belleville for many years.

Marge was an amazing cook and baker. Her family and friends enjoyed traditional dishes from England as well as the Italian-American cuisine she learned from Andy's family. Her English Tea at the Belleville Library became a much-loved annual tradition. She baked and served dozens of cakes, cookies, and tea sandwiches to attendees.

Marge will be greatly missed by her family and friends, as well as the community of Belleville.




Published in Belleville Time from May 9 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
We offer our sympathy to you and your family at this time. So sorry to hear this news especially at this time. Just know we send our thoughts and prayers.
Dianne&Michael family
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dear Liz and family. Sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. I will keep you all in my prayers during this difficult time. Liz, I can see the resemblance you have to your mom. God Bless
Bob McKenna
