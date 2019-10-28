|
|
Margery W. Loftus
Glen Rock - died on October 28, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Paterson, NJ to Margaret (Littlehales) and John J. White. Following the family's move to Glen Rock in 1942, Margie attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Ridgewood where she met Robert Loftus. She and Bob were married in 1954. Margie attended Benedictine Academy in Paterson and was graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1953. She was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson as the Pediatric Department Social Worker for over 30 years and was honored as the Employee of the Year in 1987. Margie was President of the Wyckoff Junior Woman's Club for two years during their residence in Wyckoff prior to their move to Glen Rock in 1966. Margie is a former member and Recording Secretary of The Memorial Day Nursery in Paterson and of West Bergen Mental Health Center in Ridgewood. At the time of her death she was a member of the Ridgewood College Club, a 22-year volunteer at Valley Hospital and a member of the Friends of the Glen Rock Library, where she was also a volunteer in the Children's Room. Margie was predeceased by her beloved and loving husband, Bob in 2004 and by her cherished brother, Dr. John J. White Jr. in 2012. She is survived by her treasured children, Kimberley (Joseph) Carroll and their children, Patrick and Maggie of Needham, MA, Karen Loftus of New Rochelle, NY and John Loftus (Linda) and their children Brendan and Riley of Manhattan Beach, CA. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Noel White, of South Chatham, MA and her three nieces, Cathy (Oscar) Mertz, Wendy (Peter) Brockelman and Liz (Pierre) Meahl and their children. Margie has been a member of St. Catharine Church in Glen Rock since its founding in 1953 where a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated. A reception and luncheon will follow immediately after the Mass in the Community Hall of the church. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 7th at 11:00 am at St. Catharine's RC Church, Glen Rock. Margie will be buried with Bob in South Chatham, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, NJ or Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ or St. Catharine Church, Glen Rock, NJ.