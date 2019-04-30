Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
8:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margo Paladino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margo A. Paladino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margo A. Paladino Obituary
Margo A. Paladino

Kearny - age 65, formerly of Lodi, on April 25th. Margo was a medical office manager with Dr. Morey J. Menacker in Paramus before retiring in 1994. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church & Praise Assembly Church, both of Garfield, was a member of the Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Corps, volunteered with the Interfaith Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and was a former member of the Eastern Star at the Clifton Masonic Lodge. She is survived by her two loving children, Tanya M. Balboa and husband Leonardo, and David J. "Boomer" Jones, cherished grandmother of Matthew David & Daniel J., dear sister of Jayne Paladino, Eileen Librizzi (Salvatore), & Dawn Paladino-Smith, & a beloved aunt to many. She is predeceased by her parents, John & Anna Paladino. Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9 pm. The funeral is Thurs., May 2nd, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Paladino family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now