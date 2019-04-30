|
|
Margo A. Paladino
Kearny - age 65, formerly of Lodi, on April 25th. Margo was a medical office manager with Dr. Morey J. Menacker in Paramus before retiring in 1994. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church & Praise Assembly Church, both of Garfield, was a member of the Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Corps, volunteered with the Interfaith Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and was a former member of the Eastern Star at the Clifton Masonic Lodge. She is survived by her two loving children, Tanya M. Balboa and husband Leonardo, and David J. "Boomer" Jones, cherished grandmother of Matthew David & Daniel J., dear sister of Jayne Paladino, Eileen Librizzi (Salvatore), & Dawn Paladino-Smith, & a beloved aunt to many. She is predeceased by her parents, John & Anna Paladino. Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9 pm. The funeral is Thurs., May 2nd, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Paladino family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com