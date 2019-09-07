Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
247 Knox Ave
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Iorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Di Iorio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Di Iorio Obituary
Marguerite Di Iorio

Edgewater - Di Iorio, Marguerite (nee Cirillo), of Edgewater (formerly of Alpine) passed away on September 5, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Angela and Frank Cirillo. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. (2018). Loving mother of Susan and her husband Thomas, Denise, Christine and Robert. Adored grandmother of Christopher, Alexander, Michael, Taylor and Morgan. Dear sister of John Cirillo and his wife Morna and William Cirillo and his wife Carolou. Her memory will be cherished by her many friends and relatives. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Monday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10 AM at Church of the Epiphany, 247 Knox Ave., Cliffside Park. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07658 or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now