|
|
Marguerite Di Iorio
Edgewater - Di Iorio, Marguerite (nee Cirillo), of Edgewater (formerly of Alpine) passed away on September 5, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Angela and Frank Cirillo. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. (2018). Loving mother of Susan and her husband Thomas, Denise, Christine and Robert. Adored grandmother of Christopher, Alexander, Michael, Taylor and Morgan. Dear sister of John Cirillo and his wife Morna and William Cirillo and his wife Carolou. Her memory will be cherished by her many friends and relatives. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Monday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10 AM at Church of the Epiphany, 247 Knox Ave., Cliffside Park. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07658 or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.