|
|
Marguerite (Peggy) Josephine Brown
Paterson - Brown, Marguerite (Peggy) Josephine age 81 of Paterson on Monday June 10, 2019. Born in Flushing Queens, she lived most of her life in Paterson N.J. Beloved sister of Charles Brown of Ringwood, John R. Brown of Paterson, and the late Carol Freiler. Loving Aunt to eight nieces and nephews and their families. Early in her career, she was the Executive Assistant to Paterson Mayor, Pat Kramer. Later, she was the Executive Assistant to the President of North Jersey News. She retired from this position in 2009. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary's R. C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue Pompton Lakes, N.J. (973-835-0374) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 for an 11am memorial mass. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 is appreciated. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.