Marguerite K. Swody


1915 - 2020
Ridgewood - Marguerite K. Swody passed quietly in her sleep on March 26, 2020. She was 104 and had been a Ridgewood resident for over 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Davidson; 3 granddaughters, Tammy McCarthy, Corrie Guddemi and Megan Hund; and 6 great-grandchildren, Brendan McCarthy, Emily McCarthy, Madaline Guddemi, Grace Hund, Makai Hund and Brooke Murray. She will be held in her family's hearts forever. Donations may be made to The Valley Hospital Auxiliary, 223 N. Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Arrangements were handled through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.
