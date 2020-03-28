|
|
Marguerite K. Swody
Ridgewood - Marguerite Katerine Swody, 104, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. She had lived in Ridgewood over 60 years. When she turned 100 the Ridgewood mayor declared her birthday "Marguerite Swody Day". She is survived by Nancy K. Davidson, daughter; 3 granddaughters - Tammy McCarthy, Corrie Guddemi and Megan Hund; 6 great-grandchildren - Brendan McCarthy, Emily McCarthy, Madaline Guddemi, Grace Hund, Makai Hund, Brooke Murray. Marguerite had been an avid community volunteer. She gave her time to the Red Cross, the Ridgewood YMCA, was a Girl Scout leader, PTA member and a 30-year Valley Hospital volunteer with the Grey Ladies, also serving as their Chairman. Music was a large part of her life. She played the piana by ear, and could take a song request and play the tune within moments! Big band and classical music were her favorite records to play at home. Marguerite always had a listening ear, and was ready to help anyone whenever the need arose. She appreciated each day, her family & friends, and had a favorite syaing, "It's the little things that count in life". This saying best describes the joy she found in every day of her 104 years. A park bench was dedicated to their beloved grandmother by her granddaughter, Tammy MsCathyy's family, and placed at the Ridgewood Duck Pond. It is engraved with her name and her favorite quote: "The true treasures in life are found in the simplest things". We will all miss her fun spirit, sense of humor and all the love she bestowed upon us all. Her family is very thankful to have had their "Granny" be a part of their lives for all these years. Donations may be made to the Valley Hospital Auxillary, 223 N. Van Dien Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450 in her name. Arrangements were handled though Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.