|
|
Marguerite M. Corter
Ringwood - Corter, Marguerite M. (Harty) age 78 passed away November 12, 2019. Born in Ringwood, NJ to Benjamin and Marguerite (Crosson ) Harty she lived there all her life. Marguerite was a machine operator for Engineering Laboratories in Oakland prior to her retirement. Beloved mother of Emily Knapp of Hewitt, Melissa Niverth of Newfoundland, PA. Sister of Gary Harty of West Milford and Gertrude Sisco of Bloomingdale. Grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of five. Predeceased by her son Albert and husband Robert. Visiting hours Sunday November 17, 2-6 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, with a service at 5:30. Final disposition is private.