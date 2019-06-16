Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
For more information about
Marguerite Garvin
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption RC Church
Wood Ridge, NJ
Marguerite M. Garvin


Marguerite M. Garvin Obituary
Marguerite M. Garvin

- - On Saturday June 15, 2019 at 12:45 am, Marguerite M. Garvin began her journey back to Our Lord.

She left from Hackensack Hospital where she had been under the watchful care of the resident doctors and nurses. Our family thanks them so much for their caring and compassion during three difficult weeks.

Marguerite was the best Mom, Nanny and Great-Nanny anyone could ever ask for…and we thank the Lord for sharing her with us for these many years.

Marguerite Anderson was born in Weehawken, NJ on September 7, 1929 and attended school at St. Michael's in Union City. She was engaged in 1947, and married Terence G. Garvin from West New York on September 10, 1949.

They moved to Levitown and then West Islip New York in 1955.

During the years 1951 to 1960, she gave birth to 5 children who certainly kept her busy.

When her husband's job moved to NJ in 1966, the family relocated first to Hasbrouck Heights and then to Wood-Ridge where she got a job as "the nice lady" at Big Ben's Variety store in Wood-Ridge. She retired from there in 1985 and moved to East Rutherford, her last residence.

She was a courageous, Stage 4 breast cancer survivor diagnosed in 1999 and treated in 2000. God blessed us with an additional 19 wonderful years with her.

Marguerite was so loved by her family and friends, a woman of faith, full of love and devotion and fiercely dedicated to her kids and grandkids.

Marguerite was pre-deceased by her parents Charles and Anna (Robb) Anderson, her husband Terence G. Garvin, her Mother-in-Law Catherine, her siblings Charles, Ann, Kathryn, Bobbie and Mary-Lou.

She leaves behind her loving children Kevin P, Colleen, Tommy, Pat and Kathy and in-laws Tree, Margie and Michael who she considered children just the same.

She also leaves behind her "shining stars", her grandchildren, Tim, Christie, Jennifer, Bethany and husband Shalen, Matthew, Christopher and wife Hannah, Michael and girlfriend Steph, Eric, Erin and her husband Sean.

In her later years she was blessed with 5 great-grandkids; Bradley, Joshua, Ever and twin girls Annabelle and Arabella.

So, in closing, Marguerite truly had a wonderful life and she made our lives even better! Our love for her is endless. She will remain UNFORGETTABLE.

Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 9:30 am thence to Assumption RC Church, Wood Ridge, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
