Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of the Ascension,
New Milford, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Madonna Cemetery
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Dianeftakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Marie Aubert Nee Dianeftakis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Marie Aubert Nee Dianeftakis Obituary
Marguerite Marie Aubert

Palisades Park - Marguerite Marie Aubert nee Dianeftakis born November 24, 1917, to Philip Dianeftakis and Genevieve McCusker passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8th, at the age of 102. She was born and raised in New York City. Marguerite later married and moved to Leonia before settling in Palisades Park in 1955. She worked for CitiBank for many years. Marguerite was a longtime member of the Palisades Park Woman's Club. She is predeceased by her husband Captain Normand Aubert and her only child Arlene Aubert as well as her late sisters Madeline Dianeftakis and Elaine Bino. She was a loving grandmother to Jeanine O'Malley and her husband John as well as great-grandmother to Samantha and Christopher. Marguerite was also a loving Aunt to Donald Bino his wife Stephanie, Carrie, and Donald Jr. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12th at 9:30 am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford from 8 am to 9 am prior to the funeral mass Wednesday morning.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -