Marguerite Marie Aubert
Palisades Park - Marguerite Marie Aubert nee Dianeftakis born November 24, 1917, to Philip Dianeftakis and Genevieve McCusker passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8th, at the age of 102. She was born and raised in New York City. Marguerite later married and moved to Leonia before settling in Palisades Park in 1955. She worked for CitiBank for many years. Marguerite was a longtime member of the Palisades Park Woman's Club. She is predeceased by her husband Captain Normand Aubert and her only child Arlene Aubert as well as her late sisters Madeline Dianeftakis and Elaine Bino. She was a loving grandmother to Jeanine O'Malley and her husband John as well as great-grandmother to Samantha and Christopher. Marguerite was also a loving Aunt to Donald Bino his wife Stephanie, Carrie, and Donald Jr. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12th at 9:30 am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford from 8 am to 9 am prior to the funeral mass Wednesday morning.