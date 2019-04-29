|
Marguerite Van Osten
Fair Lawn - Marguerite (Douma) Van Osten, 107, of North Haledon, NJ passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Rutherford, NJ she was raised in Midland Park and resided in Fair Lawn for 67 years prior to settling in North Haledon 11 years ago. She was a member of the Van Riper-Ellis Broadway Baptist Church in Fair Lawn where she sang in the church choir. Mrs. Van Osten was a member of the Fair Lawn Seniors Club in Fair Lawn and was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital in Wayne. An avid knitter who enjoyed making baby bonnets, she loved gardening.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick Van Osten. Loving and devoted mother of Fred Van Osten and wife Barbara. Cherished sister of Clara Cooper and Trinn Melanson.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 10 - 11 AM with a service to follow at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marguerite may be made to Van Riper-Ellis Broadway Baptist Church, 7-01 River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 or the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com