Marguerite Wood
Clifton - Marguerite June Wood, 91, of Clifton passed away on June 26, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Marguerite was an executive secretary at Montclair State University for many years and earned an Associate's Degree while employed there. She was an avid traveler and visited many countries with her close friends.
Marge's life revolved around her faith and family. She was a devout Roman Catholic and parishioner at St. John Kanty RC Church and later St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, both in Clifton. At St. John Kanty she was a member of the choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She taught and prepared the young children of the parish to receive their First Communion. Marguerite took great pride in hand sewing Baptismal bibs for many of the newborns of St. John Kanty.
Beloved mother of Jeffrey and his wife Lori. Loving Nana to her grandson Matthew.
Cremation was private. A mass celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.