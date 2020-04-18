|
Maria A. Deptula (nee Vega)
Hasbrouck Heights - Maria A. Deptula (nee Vega) 76, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late Bernabe and Mercedes Vega. Before retiring, Maria was a Property Manager for AJ Tenwood Associates in West New York. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Deptula, Sr. Devoted mother of Kristina Binetti and her husband Vito and Donald F. Deptula, Jr. Dear sister of Luis Vega and Carmen Lefiles. Loving grandmother of Lynsey Petruskevich and John Petruskevich. Cherished great grandmother of Aaron Petruskevich. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Services and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com.