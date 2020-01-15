Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
St. James RC Church
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
Paterson - Aliano, Maria (nee Bordonaro), age 74 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years to Antonio Aliano of Paterson. Loving mother of Peter C. Aliano and his wife Maria of Elmwood Park and Giovanni Aliano and his wife Kimberly of Totowa. Loving grandmother of Valentina, Enza, Nino, and Milania Aliano. Dear sister of Clelia Giafridda, Michelina Bordonaro and Ninetta Muso, all of Sicily. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Born in Canicattini Bagni, Prov. di Siracusa, Italy, she came to the United States in 1968 and resided in Paterson. Maria was a homemaker and was a great cook. She enjoyed cooking for her family and cherished time spent with family and grandchildren. She was very selfless and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed to sew. She also loved to dance and was very religious and had a special devotion to St. Pio. She loved to talk on the telephone. She was a devout wife, mother and grandmother and was a gift to all of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 8:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers (and because she loved children), donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
