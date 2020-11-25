Maria Amanda Lagala
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and devout Catholic. Maria Amanda Lagala age 82 passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Maria was born June 1, 1938 in Pitalito-Huila, Colombia, South America. She graduated from the Universidad de Valle in Cali where she studied and worked as a medical technician. Shortly after moving to Manhattan, NY, she met her husband of 56 years, Neil Lagala. They married in 1964 and lived in Hawthorne Heights, NJ. where they raised their two daughters, Linda & Lisa. Maria and her husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, South America, Mexico and Morocco.
Maria was an active member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #1593. She volunteered to visit and cheer disabled veterans at the Paramus, NJ Veterans Home, as well as, assisting with other members to play bingo games and provide shows to entertain larger groups of veterans.
She had a personal interest and devotion to the Lady of Guadalupe and visited her shrine in Mexico City on two separate occasions, including one on the Feast Day. She is survived by her brother Tainé Calderón, her husband Neil, her daughter Linda Lagala-Spano and husband John Spano of Myrtle Beach, SC, her daughter Lisa Keiser and husband David Keiser of Hawthorne, NJ, and 6 very loved grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacklyn, Christopher, Gianna, Amanda and Bradley.
During her final days she would often softly say, "I want to go home now." She is now home. She will be missed, but she is not gone because she is always in our hearts.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 9 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 580 Ratzer Road, Wayne, NJ, officiated by Retired Father Dan Kelley. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Queens, NY in the Lagala Family plot.
We respectfully ask that all attendees wear a mask and kindly social distance during this COVID pandemic. Thank you.
