Maria Antonina DiPeri
Lodi - age 92, died on May 3, 2019. Born in Bolognetta, Sicily-Italy she lived there 40 years & Garfield 20 years settling in Lodi 32 years ago. She was a seamstress with the I.L.G.W.U.-Passaic Local 154, worked for P & G Class, Inc., Passaic 20 years retiring in 1989, was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, Lodi, and a former member of the St. Anthony Society, Garfield. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2006, & siblings, Cira Manzella, Santo & Giuseppe Zuccaro. She is survived by her loving daughter, Antonina Proto & husband Francesco, three devoted grandchildren, AnnaMarie Cavallaro, Daniela Cavallaro, & Liliana Proto, & 4 siblings, Pietro & Antonino Zuccaro, Giovanna Sclafani & Giuseppina Leone. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, May 7, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations to the . The DiPeri family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com