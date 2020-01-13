Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Maria Belancic Obituary
Maria Belancic

Maria Belancic (nee) Blazina on January 12, 2020 of Fairview, N.J., age 89.

Maria was born on July 30, 1930 in Croatia and was a loving homemaker.

Beloved wife to John. Devoted mother to Walter. Dear sister to Attilio Blazina and the late Lucy Agnic.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00am at the

A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 1-4:30pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
