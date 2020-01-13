|
|
Maria Belancic
Maria Belancic (nee) Blazina on January 12, 2020 of Fairview, N.J., age 89.
Maria was born on July 30, 1930 in Croatia and was a loving homemaker.
Beloved wife to John. Devoted mother to Walter. Dear sister to Attilio Blazina and the late Lucy Agnic.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00am at the
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 1-4:30pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com