Maria Bilogan
1925 - 2020
Maria Bilogan

Clifton - MARIA (nee Stangl) BILOGAN, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Wallerfing, Germany, Mrs. Bilogan came to the United States in 1950, settling in Clifton and has resided there ever since. She was employed for nineteen years at American Biscuit Co. of Clifton and then retired from Beecham Pharmaceutical Co., also of Clifton.

She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas UC Church in Passaic.

Mrs. Bilogan was predeceased by her husband, John Bilogan, in 1997.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Cuozzo and her granddaughter, Olivia Cuozzo, both of Clifton.

Private Services were conducted under the supervision of Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Please leave condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.bizubfh.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
