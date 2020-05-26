Maria Bilogan
Clifton - MARIA (nee Stangl) BILOGAN, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Wallerfing, Germany, Mrs. Bilogan came to the United States in 1950, settling in Clifton and has resided there ever since. She was employed for nineteen years at American Biscuit Co. of Clifton and then retired from Beecham Pharmaceutical Co., also of Clifton.
She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas UC Church in Passaic.
Mrs. Bilogan was predeceased by her husband, John Bilogan, in 1997.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Cuozzo and her granddaughter, Olivia Cuozzo, both of Clifton.
Private Services were conducted under the supervision of Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Please leave condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.bizubfh.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.