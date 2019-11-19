|
|
Maria Bonica
Cliffside Park - Maria Bonica (nee Cappadona) 88, of Cliffside Park NJ, born in Filicudi, Italy , passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at home with her family at her side. She was loved by all. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Bonica. Devoted mother of Joseph Bonica, Silvester Bonica and Angela Bonica- Hauser and her husband Sidney and mother in law of Trudy. Loving grandmother of Michael, David (Jesse) , Brian ( Kimberly) and Sabrina. Great grandmother of Rylee and Leo. Also survived by many nieces , nephews and her pet dog Pupetta. Visitation on Friday from 4pm-9pm at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday at St Nicholas Church, Palisades Park (TBA) with entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers amke donations to the St Jude Foundation. www.vainierifuneralhome.com