1/
Maria (Martyniuk) Borbycz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria (Martyniuk) Borbycz

Wallington - Borbycz, Maria (Martyniuk), 90 of Wallington, passed away on July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Iwan Borbycz. Loving mother of Oksana & her husband Peter Korduba of Rutherford & Irene Ilnicki & her late husband John of Wallington. Grandmother of Taissa & her husband Jeff Isaacs, Laryssa & her husband Hjarmar Rodriguez, Mark Ilnicki, Tatiana Ilnicki & Andrea Ilnicki .Great Grandmother to Natalia & Alexa Rodriguez & Lia & Kayla Isaacs.

Mrs. Borbycz was born in Velesniv, Ternopil Oblast, Ukraine and came to the United states in 1949 settling in New York before moving to Wallington in 1955. She was a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America and parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. She was a stator winder for Bendix/Allied Signal for 30 years, retiring in 1994

Funeral Service on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Maria Borbycz can be made to: United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc (flood victims in Ukraine) 1206 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 OR Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marrocco Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved