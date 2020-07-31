Maria (Martyniuk) Borbycz
Wallington - Borbycz, Maria (Martyniuk), 90 of Wallington, passed away on July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Iwan Borbycz. Loving mother of Oksana & her husband Peter Korduba of Rutherford & Irene Ilnicki & her late husband John of Wallington. Grandmother of Taissa & her husband Jeff Isaacs, Laryssa & her husband Hjarmar Rodriguez, Mark Ilnicki, Tatiana Ilnicki & Andrea Ilnicki .Great Grandmother to Natalia & Alexa Rodriguez & Lia & Kayla Isaacs.
Mrs. Borbycz was born in Velesniv, Ternopil Oblast, Ukraine and came to the United states in 1949 settling in New York before moving to Wallington in 1955. She was a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America and parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. She was a stator winder for Bendix/Allied Signal for 30 years, retiring in 1994
Funeral Service on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Maria Borbycz can be made to: United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc (flood victims in Ukraine) 1206 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 OR Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com