Lodi - Maria C. DiBenedetto (nee Galluzzo), 88, of Lodi, on March 28, 2019. Before retiring she was a seamstress and a member of the I.L.G.W.U. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church and a member of the Rosary Society. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Devoted mother of Dominick DiBenedetto and wife Maureen, Anthony DiBenedetto and wife Kimberly, Salvatore DiBenedetto and wife Rose, Grace Jaskot and husband Raymond. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth Mary, Santina, Anthony, Lisa, Danielle, and Maria DiBenedetto, Alex Jaskot, Emily Rechani and husband Michael. Dear sister of Rosa Spano, and the late Mike, Frank and Joe Galluzzo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com