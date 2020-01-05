|
|
Maria C. Manicone
Lodi - MANICONE, Maria C. (nee Soldano), age 79, of Lodi, died on January 5, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. Born and raised in Ribera, Sicily, she emigrated to the United States in 1955, settling in Garfield and then Lodi for 57 years. She attended Mt. Virgin School in Garfield, and then attended Master Beauty School in Passaic. She was a licensed beautician, working at Paterno House of Beauty, and worked independently until her retirement in 2002. She instilled confidence and was a trusted friend to her many clients. She was also co-proprietor of Manicone's Card and Gift Shoppe in Garfield, where she made many friends and greeted her customers every day with a warm smile. Maria's energy and vibrance resonated in her love for her husband, family, cooking, and celebrating every milestone with love. She battled leukemia with dignity, strength, and pride. She was a model of courage. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael, four daughters, Rosaria "Sadie" Mayer and husband Thomas, Rosalia Garrone and husband Rocco, Michelena "Michelle" Manicone, and Joann Manicone and husband Christopher Haines; 10 grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew), Dianna, Julian, Rocco, Alyssa, Victoria, Elizabeth, Michael, Christopher, and Michelle; her sister's children Tina DiPiazza and Benito Demarco; a sister, Carmela Mulé, sister-in-law of Giuseppina Soldano, Frank and Nancy Manicone, Carmela Cusmano, Betty Manicone, and a beloved aunt and friend of many. She is predeceased by her siblings, Giovanni Soldano, Calogera Tortorici, Ciro Soldano, Vincenza DeMarco and Liborio Soldano. Visiting Tuesday 5-9 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, January 8, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. The Manicone family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com