Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
Elmwood Park - Maria C. Pelligra Hannah (nee Arsi), 86, of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Born in Sicily, Italy, she came to the Unites States in 1954.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Pelligra (1973) & Claude Hannah (2004), loving mother of Andrea DeMaria, her husband Samuel and Dr. John Pelligra, his wife Sue, dear sister of Salvatore Arsi and Tina Zuccaro, proud grandmother of Dr. Samuel DeMaria, Jr. and his wife Tara, Dr. Anthony P. DeMaria and Anna Catherine Pelligra, adoring great-grandmother of Jack DeMaria.

An active member of the community, Maria was a member of various clubs, including the Friendship Club, the Redhats, the Birthday Club and the Homeowners' Association. She was also active at St. Leo's Church in Elmwood Park. Maria was an incredible woman who always looked her best, told her family she loved them and believed in them, and was a first-class cook.

Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. www.patrickjconte.com
