Maria Calvo (nee Benevento)
Olney, MD - Maria Calvo (nee Benevento), currently of Olney, Maryland and long-time resident of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey died unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 75.
Maria was born in Tricarico, Italy and emigrated to the United States with her family on September 23, 1961 at the age of 17. Maria was a seamstress and then a full-time homemaker raising her three children Maryjane, Paul and Stephanie.
Maria loved gardening, creating floral arrangements, cooking, and spending time with her many friends. The prototypical matriarch and devout Catholic, Maria took great joy in teaching family traditions to her large, extended family.
Maria is survived by her husband Ben, son Paul Calvo and his wife Helen, daughter Stephanie Bolesta and her husband John and 10 grandchildren (Angelica and Gabriel Paden, Robert, Anthony, Vince and Giovanna Calvo and Luke, Jackson, Julia and Lillian Bolesta), all of whom brought her great pride and joy. She is also survived by her brothers Anthony and Frank Benevento and her sister, Gina Petrella. Preceded in death by her daughter, Maryjane Paden.
Funeral services were held on June 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, Maryland. A private internment ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ, followed by a luncheon for family and friends at 12 noon at Giuseppe's - 5 Sicomac Road, North Haledon, NJ.
Memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Cole Funeral Services of Aspen Hill, MD has been entrusted with arrangements.