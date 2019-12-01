|
Maria Celeste Pires De Oliveira Felix
Maria Celeste Pires De Oliveira Felix, 70, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born and raised in Castelo Do Neiva, Portugal prior to immigrating to the United States in 1975 residing in Paterson prior to settling in Fair Lawn 30 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. An active member of her community, Celeste was a volunteer with Maple Glen Center for many years. Celeste enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting and drawing and will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Beloved wife of Manuel Felix. Loving and devoted mother of Suzy Vovchuk and husband Gennady, Ricky Felix and wife Yolanda and Evonne Keeler and husband Eric. Cherished grandmother of Derek and Dominic Vovchuk and Liam and Charleigh Felix. Adored sister of Luis, Antonio, Jose, Olivia, and Rosalina Oliveira. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Anne RC Church, 15-05 St Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Celeste may be made to St. Anne RC Church. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.