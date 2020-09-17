Maria Christina Bitzer
Ringwood - Age 79, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, Maria was raised in Haledon and had lived in Ringwood for most of her life. She worked as a human resources administrator for Wyeth Ayerst Laboratories and was a parishioner at St. Catherine R.C. Church in Ringwood, where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Maria was the beloved wife of the late James "Randy" Bitzer (2015). Loving mother of Jeffrey Bitzer and his wife Valerie of Monroe, NY and Bradley Bitzer and his wife Tamara of Wanaque. Dear grandmother of Christina Bitzer and Tyler Bitzer of Monroe and the late Daniel Bitzer (1999). Dearest sister of Anita Haycook and her husband Harold of New Smyrna Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacobus and Maria (nee: Molendyk) Van Den Broek and her brothers, Jack, Fred and Neil Van Den Broek.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Monday, September 20, 2020 at St. Catherine R.C. Church in Ringwood. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 2-5pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com
