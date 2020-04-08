|
|
Maria Coba
Wayne Regency Gardens - Coba, Maria (nee Morales), age 88, of Wayne Regency Gardens, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Maria came to the U.S. in 1966 settling in Hackensack. Later she moved to Paterson where she resided for most of her life. A former parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Paterson, Maria will be remembered as a hardworking mother who was completely dedicated to raising her family. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Mario D. Coba (2004). Loving mother of Ana Herazo of Paterson, Mario A. Coba and wife Elda of Hawthorne, William Coba and wife Denise of Paterson, Alberto Coba and wife Vee of Florida, Juana Coba of Texas, Lilia Coba-Jimenez and husband Angel of Franklin Lakes, the late Pedro Coba, and the late Alvaro Coba. Grandmother of ten. Great grandmother of seven. A private burial will take place at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (dementiasociety.org). (www.browningforshay.com)