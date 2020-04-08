Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Coba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Coba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Coba Obituary
Maria Coba

Wayne Regency Gardens - Coba, Maria (nee Morales), age 88, of Wayne Regency Gardens, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Maria came to the U.S. in 1966 settling in Hackensack. Later she moved to Paterson where she resided for most of her life. A former parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Paterson, Maria will be remembered as a hardworking mother who was completely dedicated to raising her family. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Mario D. Coba (2004). Loving mother of Ana Herazo of Paterson, Mario A. Coba and wife Elda of Hawthorne, William Coba and wife Denise of Paterson, Alberto Coba and wife Vee of Florida, Juana Coba of Texas, Lilia Coba-Jimenez and husband Angel of Franklin Lakes, the late Pedro Coba, and the late Alvaro Coba. Grandmother of ten. Great grandmother of seven. A private burial will take place at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (dementiasociety.org). (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -