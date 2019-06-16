|
|
Maria Conte
Lodi - CONTE, Maria, age 77, of Lodi, died on June 14, 2019. Born in Palomonte, Salerno, Italy, she lived there for 17 years, moving to and residing in Argentina for 8 years, emigrating to the United States and residing in Passaic Park, NJ for 8 years before moving to Lodi 46 years ago. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, and a member of the San Pio Prayer Group, Garfield. She was a hairdresser and seamstress all of her professional life, retiring from Patch Kraft Company, Garfield. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years Jerry Conte in March 2017. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Irene Benevenga and husband Mario, and Susanna Scalcione and husband Anthony, cherished grandchildren, Massimo, Gabriella, Daniela, Antonio, and Marina, and a brother Vittorio (Lesina) Massa, 3 sisters, Domenica (Alessandro) Benevenga, Felicia Parisi, and Josephine (Gerardo) Mastrolia. Also survived by a brother-in-law Domenick Conte, sister-in-law, Lucy(Tony )Parisi. Visiting Monday 4 to 8pm, June 17th. The funeral is Tuesday, June 18th, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Conte family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com