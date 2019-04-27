Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Norwood - Di Mola, Maria, 74, of Norwood, passed away on April 24, 2019. Devoted mother of Adrienne Devine, Michele Spafford and Ann Cisneros. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Michael, Sean, Sarah, Savannah, Cheyenne and Michele. Pre deceased by her cherished parents Enzo and Faye Di Mola. She was also adored by her uncles Don, and the deceased Angelo and Rudy. Maria's life was centered around her family, she will be greatly missed. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
