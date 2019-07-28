Services
Maria Domenica Angione

Moonachie - Maria Domenica Angione (nee Cirilli) 87, of Moonachie formerly of Union City passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Bari Italy to the late Domenico and Elisabetta Cirilli. Before retiring, Maria was a seamstress in the coat industry. Beloved wife of the late Carlo Angione. Devoted mother of Philomena DeVirgilio and her husband Giuseppe, Donato D. Angione and his wife Rosa and Domenico Angione and his wife Moria. Dear sister of the late Giovanni and Pantaleo Cirilli. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, July 30th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry at 10 AM. Entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum. Visitation Monday, July 29th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
