Wayne - Scialpi, Maria G. age 69 of Wayne at rest in Pequannock Twsp. on March 8, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Michele and the late Maria (nee Speciale) Scialpi. Loving sister of Domenico Scialpi and his late wife Anna (2018) of Wayne. Adoring aunt of Michelle Mitchell and her husband Gregg of Fairfield. Doting great-aunt of Dylan and Stephanie Mitchell. Born in Martina Franca, Italy she lived in Italy for 23 years before coming to the United States and residing in Paterson. She lived in Paterson until 1979 before moving to Wayne. She was a Seamstress for Coat Textiles Factories in Paterson before retiring in 1978. Mrs. Scialpi also designed women's clothing. She was a very warm and spiritual woman. Everyone she met really took to her, and she would make friends wherever she went. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, Wayne at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:30 - 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Xaverian Missionaries, 12 Helene Court, Wayne, NJ 07470, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.