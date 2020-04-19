|
|
Maria Garcia
Fort Lee - Maria Roberta Garcia (née Blanco Pariente) was born on April 29, 1908 in Fiobre, Bergondo, La Coruna, Spain.
She married Gerardo Garcia in 1926 at the age of eighteen and they had two children, Manuel and Marina. Maria immigrated to the United States in 1944. She lived in Flushing, Queens until her daughters passing. She then relocated to Fort Lee, New Jersey, where she resided with her son Manuel Garcia and grandson, Robert Garcia, until her death on April 15, 2020, just two weeks away from her 112thbirthday. In a life so long, she has enjoyed much happiness and has spent every moment of her 111 years devoted to family.
Maria was predeceased by her husband, Gerardo, and their children Manuel and Marina. She is survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, who will miss her gregarious spirit, lively conversation, and wonderful sense of humor. She will live on in our hearts and memories.