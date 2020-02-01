|
|
Maria J. Raffa
Dumont - Maria J. Raffa, 86, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on January 31, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Flavia (née Sacca) and Luigi Raffa. Beloved sister of the late Stanley W. Raffa. Devoted godmother of Antonio Pizza and Paul Hoppinthal.
Born and raised in Manhattan, Maria was a graduate of Julia Richman H.S., and graduate of a two-year collegiate secretarial course at the Wood Secretarial School. Maria worked for the BBDO Advertising Agency, the only place she ever worked. She joined the company in 1952 as a secretary, was promoted in 1974 to supervisor. In 1984, she was elected a vice president and made manager of Business Affairs. In 1991, she was named Business Affairs director for Television Production, and later was elected a senior vice president. She retired in 1998 after a distinguished 45-year career.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting Tuesday, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.