Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Raffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria J. Raffa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria J. Raffa Obituary
Maria J. Raffa

Dumont - Maria J. Raffa, 86, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on January 31, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Flavia (née Sacca) and Luigi Raffa. Beloved sister of the late Stanley W. Raffa. Devoted godmother of Antonio Pizza and Paul Hoppinthal.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Maria was a graduate of Julia Richman H.S., and graduate of a two-year collegiate secretarial course at the Wood Secretarial School. Maria worked for the BBDO Advertising Agency, the only place she ever worked. She joined the company in 1952 as a secretary, was promoted in 1974 to supervisor. In 1984, she was elected a vice president and made manager of Business Affairs. In 1991, she was named Business Affairs director for Television Production, and later was elected a senior vice president. She retired in 1998 after a distinguished 45-year career.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting Tuesday, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -