|
|
Maria Kosciolek
Clifton - Kosciolek, Maria, 84 of Clifton, passed away on April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antoni Kosciolek. Loving mother to Michael Kosciolek & his wife Sonia, and Nicholas Kosciolek & his wife Lila. Devoted grandmother to Matthew, Zachary, Ryan, and Phillip. Dear sister of the late Michael Tybel.
Maria was born in Hrymailiv, Ukraine and arrived in the United States in 1960, she lived in Passaic for 25 years before moving to Clifton in 1990. She worked at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic School in Passaic as a cook for over 40 years retiring in 2011. She was a parishioner at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Nicholas Seniors Club, the St. Nicholas Ladies Auxiliary and the Organization for Defense of Lemkivshchyna.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Thursday at 8:30 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday from 5PM to 9PM. Panachyda on Wednesday at 8PM. www.marroccos.com