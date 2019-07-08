|
Maria O. Bernardo
Lodi - Maria O. Bernardo (nee Rosario), 72, of Lodi, on July 6, 2019. Born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico came to Bronx, NY finally settling in Lodi 50 years ago. Maria was a homemaker. Beloved wife of Thomas Bernardo. Devoted mother of Donna Ballester of Lodi and Harry Bernardo of Lodi. Loving grandmother of Emma Rose and Kylie Ann Bernardo. Dear sister of ten brother and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Tuesday 6-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneral home.com