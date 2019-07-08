Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Maria O. Bernardo Obituary
Maria O. Bernardo

Lodi - Maria O. Bernardo (nee Rosario), 72, of Lodi, on July 6, 2019. Born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico came to Bronx, NY finally settling in Lodi 50 years ago. Maria was a homemaker. Beloved wife of Thomas Bernardo. Devoted mother of Donna Ballester of Lodi and Harry Bernardo of Lodi. Loving grandmother of Emma Rose and Kylie Ann Bernardo. Dear sister of ten brother and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Tuesday 6-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneral home.com
