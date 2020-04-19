|
Wyckoff - Scherer, Maria (nee Calvitti), age 103, of Wyckoff, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Maria had resided in North Haledon for most of her life until becoming a resident of the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff five years ago. A parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, Maria had worked as a reeler for the Paterson Silk Mills. Her family will remember her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was devoted to her faith. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Scherer (1987). Loving mother of Catherine Marks and her husband William J. of Hawthorne, Henry Scherer of Easton, PA, the late Frank Jude Scherer (1948), Frank J. Scherer and his wife Teri of Aberdeen, WA, Michael Scherer and his wife Cindy of North Haledon, and Karen Grygus and her husband Bruce of Wanaque. Grandmother of William F. Marks and his wife Trudy, Dayna Devine and her husband Richard, Scott Scherer and his wife Katie, Tracy Matino and her husband Louis, Matthew Scherer, Michael Scherer and his wife Ilana, Brandon Grygus, Matthew Grygus. Great grandmother of Austin, Isabella, Aidan, Gavin, Cole, Ava, Kaitlin, Ryan, Matthew, Odin, and Mazie. She was predeceased by her mother Giovina and her father Beniamino Calvitti. Sister of the late Carmella Perricelli, the late Joseph Calvitti, and the late Filomena Brown. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In the future, a memorial service will be held to honor her life. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.