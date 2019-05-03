|
|
Maria Scrivanich
Cliffside Park - Maria, (nee Mattesich) 88 of Cliffside Park, N J on May 1, 2019. Devoted Wife of the late Matteo (1964) Beloved Mother of Anna Tarabokija ( Ivan ) and Cosmo (Kara) Scrivanich, Dear Sister of Lina Busanic and the late Mina Gropazzic and Dina Honovic Loving grandmother of Joann Tarabokija and the late Matthew Tarabokija (2002). Maria was born in Susak , Croatia to the late Giacomo and Rosaria (nee Olovich) Mattesich on November 1, 1930 and came to the U S in 1957 and lived in Hoboken before moving to Cliffside Park in 1972. She was a retired seamstress for Cerro Coat Company in Hoboken and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society of Sansego, Visiting Hours on Friday from 4 to 9 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, Funeral mass on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, North Bergen, , Burial at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, in lieu of flowers donations to the DavisPhinney Foundation 357 McCaslin Blvd suite 105 , Louisville, Colorado 80027 would be appreciated by the family