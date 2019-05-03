Services
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
North Bergen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Scrivanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Scrivanich


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Scrivanich Obituary
Maria Scrivanich

Cliffside Park - Maria, (nee Mattesich) 88 of Cliffside Park, N J on May 1, 2019. Devoted Wife of the late Matteo (1964) Beloved Mother of Anna Tarabokija ( Ivan ) and Cosmo (Kara) Scrivanich, Dear Sister of Lina Busanic and the late Mina Gropazzic and Dina Honovic Loving grandmother of Joann Tarabokija and the late Matthew Tarabokija (2002). Maria was born in Susak , Croatia to the late Giacomo and Rosaria (nee Olovich) Mattesich on November 1, 1930 and came to the U S in 1957 and lived in Hoboken before moving to Cliffside Park in 1972. She was a retired seamstress for Cerro Coat Company in Hoboken and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society of Sansego, Visiting Hours on Friday from 4 to 9 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, Funeral mass on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, North Bergen, , Burial at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, in lieu of flowers donations to the DavisPhinney Foundation 357 McCaslin Blvd suite 105 , Louisville, Colorado 80027 would be appreciated by the family
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now