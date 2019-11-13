Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna Church on the Hill
2070 Hoefley's Lane
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
Maria Scrivanich

Maria Scrivanich Obituary
Maria Scrivanich

Fort Lee - Maria Scrivanich - (nee, Picinich), - 98 - of Fort Lee, NJ. Born in Croatia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved children Rosa Maria, Cosmo, and Yolanda on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Also, surviving is her loving brother Giovanni Picinich. Maria was predeceased by her beloved husband Matteo, her brothers Martino and Nicolo, and her sisters Antonia and Lucia. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Madonna Church on the Hill 2070 Hoefley's Lane, Fort Lee, NJ at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum Visiting hours on Friday, November 15, from 5-8 PM.
Remember
