Woodland Park - Maria Tedeschi (Torrecuso), of Woodland Park, passed away on March 22, 2019, weeks shy of her 80th birthday. She was born in Canale di Serino, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Marina Torrecuso. Before retiring, Maria was a seamstress in Paterson as a member of the ILWGU. She was also a parishioner at St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson, a gardener, and a delicious cook for her large and loving family. She was the beloved wife of Antonio Tedeschi for 47 years until his passing in 2011. She was the treasured mother of Marco Tedeschi and his wife Ellie, Rosanna Tedeschi, and Marina Palazzo and her husband Luigi. She was the adored grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, Juliana and Mia. She was predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Guests may arrive at the funeral home at 9:15am. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations may be made to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.