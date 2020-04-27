|
Maria Teresa " Pina" Siclari (nee Oliveri). Our beautiful mother, who will always be in our hearts, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26th, 2020 at the age of 80. Maria was born in Calabria, Italy on June 2nd, 1939. She came to America in 1956, she was married in 1957 in Italy and returned to America in 1958. She was a beautiful wife, mother, and nonna. She loved to cook and be with her family and friends. She was a Parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Francis of Assisi Church both of Hackensack and active follower of Padre Pio.
Maria was the cherished daughter of the late Lorenzo and Domenica Oliveri. Beloved wife of Rudolfo for 62 years. Incredible mother of six children Lorenzo and his wife Trisha, Frankie and his wife Marie Inserra, Rudy, Orazio and his wife Digna, Immacolata and her husband Domenick Mea, and Flora and her husband Marty Boumpani. Adored Nonna to nine grandchildren Erica, Gina, Austin, Sebastian, Gloria, Olivia, Rudy, Nicky and Domenico and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Franco and Caterina Siclari, Nephews and niece Ricardo, Adolfo and Tiziana and aunts of Italy Carmela and Nina. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Maria's memory to: Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund, 20 Ridgewood Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or St. Anthony of Padua Church, 72 Lodi Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com