Maria Teresa Vojack Smith
Fair Lawn - Maria Teresa Vojack Smith, age 42, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Raised in Midland Park, she resided in Hawthorne for ten years before moving to Fair Lawn ten years ago. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University with a Bachelor's Degree in education, she also earned a Master's Degree from the institution. Mrs. Smith was a member of Clinton Ave Reformed Church in Bergenfield. A devoted Bruce Springsteen fan, she also enjoyed time spent at Provincetown in Cape Cod.
Maria was a fifth-grade teacher with the Borough of Tenafly Board of Education. Her passion for teaching was evident to all, especially her nurturing way with special needs children. She used her interests to connect with the children such as her love of the Little House on the Prairie television program to teach pioneering in history.
Beloved wife of Isaac H. Smith. Loving and devoted mother of Nathan Smith. Cherished daughter of Robert and Diane (DeBattista) Vojack. Dear sister of Joel and Scott Goellner, Teresa Vojack, Daniela Ashworth and Felicia Pope. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, June 28, 2019, 11 am at Clinton Ave Reformed Church, 58 James Street, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 641 S Street NW, Washington, DC 20001, curemeso.org would be appreciated.
