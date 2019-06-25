Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Clinton Ave Reformed Church
58 James Street
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Teresa Vojack Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Teresa Vojack Smith Obituary
Maria Teresa Vojack Smith

Fair Lawn - Maria Teresa Vojack Smith, age 42, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Raised in Midland Park, she resided in Hawthorne for ten years before moving to Fair Lawn ten years ago. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University with a Bachelor's Degree in education, she also earned a Master's Degree from the institution. Mrs. Smith was a member of Clinton Ave Reformed Church in Bergenfield. A devoted Bruce Springsteen fan, she also enjoyed time spent at Provincetown in Cape Cod.

Maria was a fifth-grade teacher with the Borough of Tenafly Board of Education. Her passion for teaching was evident to all, especially her nurturing way with special needs children. She used her interests to connect with the children such as her love of the Little House on the Prairie television program to teach pioneering in history.

Beloved wife of Isaac H. Smith. Loving and devoted mother of Nathan Smith. Cherished daughter of Robert and Diane (DeBattista) Vojack. Dear sister of Joel and Scott Goellner, Teresa Vojack, Daniela Ashworth and Felicia Pope. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, June 28, 2019, 11 am at Clinton Ave Reformed Church, 58 James Street, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 641 S Street NW, Washington, DC 20001, curemeso.org would be appreciated.

For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now