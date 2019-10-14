|
|
Maria V. Caldarone
Waldwick - Maria Caldarone (née Di Genova) age 102 of Waldwick, passed away on October 12, 2019. Born in Montella, Avellino, Italy, on September 7, 1917, she came to the USA in 1953 and settled in Paterson, NJ with her family. In 1967, she and her husband Ferdinando moved to Waldwick in Bergen County, NJ and she has been a Waldwick resident ever since. Maria was a very skillful seamstress and worked for many years for the Manhattan Shirt Company. She was a devoted St. Luke's parishioner, attending Mass every Sunday until her health made it impossible to attend. She was predeceased by her husband Ferdinando, her son Ermelindo, and son-in-law Thomas Rocco. She is survived by her son Salvatore and his wife Clara of Hawthorne, NJ, her son Giorgio and his wife Nella Gina of Pompton Lakes, NJ, her daughter Maria Rocco of Pompton Lakes, NJ, her daughter-in-law Carol of North Haledon, NJ, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16th from 4-8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17th at 10am at. St. Luke's R.C. Church, 340 N. Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Prayers will begin at the funeral home at 9am before Mass. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waldwick Ambulance Corps, Waldwick Police Dept., or St. Luke's R.C. Church in Ho-Ho-Kus would be appreciated.