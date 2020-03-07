|
Maria V. Vella (nee Nespoli)
Hasbrouck Heights - Maria V. Vella (nee Nespoli) 94, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Louis and Emilia Nespoli. Maria was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights and a member of the REACH Program for many years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Vella. Devoted mother of Emilia Strafford and her husband Michael, Denise Revello and her husband Joseph, Vincent Vella and his wife Linda, Louis Vella and his wife Louise and the late Connie DeGennaro and her husband Patrick. Dear sister of the late Dominic, Pasquale, Anthony and Carmela Nespoli, Christina Marino, Anna Vella and Susan Lauro. Loving grandmother of Katelyn, Vincent, David and Sarah. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, March 10th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Entombment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday, March 9th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com