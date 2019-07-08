|
Maria "Grace" Verrone
North Haledon - Maria "Grace" Verrone (nee Bella), 76, of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Ragusa, Sicily, Italy and came to the United States in 1960. She was a seamstress for Brooks Brothers and the Rag Shop. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Emilio Verrone. Devoted mother of Rosanna Verrone-Morse and her husband Ross and Robert Verrone. Loving grandmother of Eric, Alexandra, Ryan, Matthew, Daniel, Annie and Joseph. Dear sister of Alba Vitale and her husband John and Emanuela Grave and her husband Giuseppe. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Anthony and Nicholas Verrone. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Wednesday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 286 Haledon Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ at 10 AM.Interment, Holy Sepulchre, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org. www.delozito.com