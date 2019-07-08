Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
286 Haledon Avenue
Prospect Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Verrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria "Grace" Verrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria "Grace" Verrone Obituary
Maria "Grace" Verrone

North Haledon - Maria "Grace" Verrone (nee Bella), 76, of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Ragusa, Sicily, Italy and came to the United States in 1960. She was a seamstress for Brooks Brothers and the Rag Shop. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Emilio Verrone. Devoted mother of Rosanna Verrone-Morse and her husband Ross and Robert Verrone. Loving grandmother of Eric, Alexandra, Ryan, Matthew, Daniel, Annie and Joseph. Dear sister of Alba Vitale and her husband John and Emanuela Grave and her husband Giuseppe. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Anthony and Nicholas Verrone. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Wednesday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 286 Haledon Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ at 10 AM.Interment, Holy Sepulchre, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now