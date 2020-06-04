Mariagrace Bravman
Ocean Grove - Mariagrace Bravman, 98, formerly of Neptune passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab at Wall.
Born in Paterson, she had resided in Waldwick, N.J., before moving to Neptune Township in the 1960s. As a Neptune resident, she had been a communicant of Holy Innocents Parish.
Before coming to Neptune, she worked in Engineering at Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Parsippany, NJ. Once she moved to South Jersey she worked for the Naval Weapons Station Earle, of Colts Neck, N.J., in the Publications department.
She enjoyed the many hours spent as a performer in local theatre productions in North Jersey as an avid fan of Gilbert & Sullivan. She also spent many hours volunteering with the Women's Auxiliary at the Historic Village at Allaire State Park once she moved to South Jersey.
Mariagrace was predeceased by both her parents, Joseph and Josephine (nee Billage) Viviano.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 53 years Peter Bravman.
Due to the current COVID19 situation, private burial will take place in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J. In the future a Memorial Celebration will be announced on the funeral home website. To offer condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
Published in Suburban Trends from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.