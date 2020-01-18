|
Marian D. Reda
Pompton Plains - Marian D. Reda, 89, of Pompton Plains, passed away on January 18, 2020.
Born in Narrowsburg, NY, Marian was the daughter of John and Anna Rutz. She married Peter Reda in 1959 and the couple settled in Pompton Plains to raise their family. Marian was a longtime math tutor in the community and touched many lives over the years. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed cross-stitching gifts for her family and friends.
Marian is survived by her daughter; Ann; her sons, John and his wife Maureen, Joe and his wife Lisa, and Mike and his wife Michele; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Marian was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her daughter, Mary; her brother, George.
Visiting hours will be held 4-8 pm on Monday, January 20 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY.