Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Reda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian D. Reda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian D. Reda Obituary
Marian D. Reda

Pompton Plains - Marian D. Reda, 89, of Pompton Plains, passed away on January 18, 2020.

Born in Narrowsburg, NY, Marian was the daughter of John and Anna Rutz. She married Peter Reda in 1959 and the couple settled in Pompton Plains to raise their family. Marian was a longtime math tutor in the community and touched many lives over the years. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed cross-stitching gifts for her family and friends.

Marian is survived by her daughter; Ann; her sons, John and his wife Maureen, Joe and his wife Lisa, and Mike and his wife Michele; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Marian was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her daughter, Mary; her brother, George.

Visiting hours will be held 4-8 pm on Monday, January 20 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -