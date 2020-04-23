|
Marian Friedman
Teaneck - Marian Friedman of Teaneck, formerly from Paterson, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, following a brief illness. She was 94 years young. Mrs. Friedman maintained her independence and positive attitude in all she did and brought joy to everyone she met. She loved life and anything that was chocolate, especially a scoop of ice cream at night.
Before retiring, she was the Office Manager for Suffern Plating Corporation in Lodi NJ. Mrs. Friedman was a lifetime member of Hadassah and a Past President of the Paterson Chapter. She was also a longtime member of Temple Emanuel of North Jersey (Paterson and Franklin Lakes) and a Past President of their Sisterhood.
Mrs. Friedman was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Herman Friedman, in 1988. She is survived by her daughter Carol Friedman (Lee Tockman), her son Steven Friedman (Eileen) and three grandchildren, Joshua Prudowsky (Smritika Sharma), Alissa Friedman (John Schlosser) and Jennifer Friedman.
Mrs. Friedman's funeral was held April 23 attended only by immediate family due to the pandemic. We will gather to celebrate her life at a future time.
Arrangements were by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.