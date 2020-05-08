Marian Sfraga



Waldwick - Marian D. Sfraga, nee Boccio, formerly of Waldwick, died peacefully on May 6, 2020, of natural causes. She was 95. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian "Ben" Sfraga, she is survived by three children, Georgene (Jim), Gary (Pat), and Skip (Margaret); 5 grandchildren, Andrea (Kevin), Philip, Stephanie (Adam), Jeffrey, and MaryBeth; and 4 great grandchildren, Parker, Lila, Gavin, and Kira Ann. Marian was born and grew up in Brooklyn, the second youngest of ten children. In her younger days, Marian was an accomplished saxophonist and during WWII lead an all-girls band. She and Ben married in 1948 and moved from Brooklyn to Waldwick with their 3 young children in 1958. Marian worked in retail and more recently as the pasta" lady at Northern Highlands High School until her retirement in 2015. She was a parishioner at St. Luke's in Hohokus. A private burial service was held on May 8, 2020. A memorial service and celebration will be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusting into the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Holiday Express.









