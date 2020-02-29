Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Temple Emanu-El
Closter, NJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1929 - 2020
Fort Lee - Marian Steinberg, 91, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, died on February 27th, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 8th, 1929 to her parents Jacob Schacher and Amelia "Molly" Schacher. She graduated from Lakewood High School and attended Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, New York.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Marian owned an interior design business and took great pride in making homes beautiful. A passionate lover of the arts, she enjoyed evenings at the ballet, theater, and symphony. She was also a devoted and accomplished bridge player. Marian was also very active in the philanthropic community. She and her husband were very involved at Hackensack University Medical Center and Jewish Federation. Furthermore, she was a fantastic cook and loved to make traditional Jewish meals.

Most of all she had enormous pride and love for her friends and family -- her husband of 68 years, the late Mortimer Steinberg, her children Jeffrey Steinberg and his wife Sherry Steinberg, Merrick Steinberg and his wife Asher Steinberg, Evan Steinberg and his wife Sheila Steinberg, Jacqueline Kempner and her husband Michael Kempner; her grandchildren Chelsea Steinberg, Morgan Baker and her husband Dustin Baker, Spencer Steinberg, Alexander Steinberg, Allison Steinberg, Matthew Steinberg, Zachary Kempner and his wife Allyson Kempner, Melissa Kempner and Olivia Kempner; her great grandson Hudson Baker; her sister-in-law Vivian Steinberg; dear friend Amelia August.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 12:00 PM at Temple Emanu-El in Closter, New Jersey. Donations in memory of Marian Steinberg are warmly welcome to The Jewish Home at Rockleigh (www.jewishhomefamily.org).
