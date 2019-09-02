Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Marian Swade

Marian Swade Obituary
Marian Swade

- - Marian Swade (neé Sieber), 83, formerly of Fair Lawn, New Jersey died peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Marian was born in Paterson, New Jersey, where she was raised, then moving to Fair Lawn, where she lived for over fifty years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Laurel Carnazza and her husband, John, and Melanie Anagnos and her husband, George; and her beloved grandchildren, Michael Anagnos and Christine Anagnos. Marian is also survived by her brother, Stephen Sieber, and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Martin Swade, and her parents, Samuel and Dorothy Sieber. Marian was a graduate of William Paterson University, where she earned a Master's Degree, and was a teacher in the Paterson School District for many years. Marian also attended The Juilliard School and was a talented pianist as well as a talented visual artist. She will be remembered for the joy of music that she embraced and shared with everyone she encountered. A private service will be held at Louis Suburban Chapel in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Memorial donations may be made to the Daniel Pearl Foundation or Oasis, a Haven for Women and Children in Paterson, New Jersey.
